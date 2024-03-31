Open Menu

President, Railway Union Visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

President, railway union visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Central President, Railway Prame Union, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here to inquire about the health of an injured worker.

Sheikh Muhammad Anwar inquired health of a railway worker, Abid Hussain who suffered critical injuries in an accident during duty hours.

Divisional President, Railway Prame Union, Rana Muhammad Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar said that Railway Prame Union had been playing an important role in the protection of the rights of railway workers. He said that the struggle would remain continuous for the welfare and betterment of railway workers.

