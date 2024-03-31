President, Railway Union Visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Central President, Railway Prame Union, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here to inquire about the health of an injured worker.
Sheikh Muhammad Anwar inquired health of a railway worker, Abid Hussain who suffered critical injuries in an accident during duty hours.
Divisional President, Railway Prame Union, Rana Muhammad Sharif was also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Anwar said that Railway Prame Union had been playing an important role in the protection of the rights of railway workers. He said that the struggle would remain continuous for the welfare and betterment of railway workers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State land worth Rs43 million recovered on Ombudsman orders8 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends greetings to Christian community on Easter8 minutes ago
-
CM distributes Rs50mln among 10,000 Christian families on Easter18 minutes ago
-
Authorities should ensure release of detainees after quashing PSA: IIOJK HC18 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured on Easter: DPO18 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold ZA Bhutto death anniversary public meeting after Eid: Nisar Khuhro28 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies operations against individuals involved in gas theft28 minutes ago
-
Establishment of peace must for country’s development: Station Commander28 minutes ago
-
Syed posted as MD, Cholistan Development Authority28 minutes ago
-
KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears28 minutes ago
-
Transgender community invited to Governor House for Ramazan ration distribution38 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur38 minutes ago