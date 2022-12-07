President RCB directs authorities to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge

Station Commander/President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Station Commander/President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, Brig. Salman Nazar instructed the authorities to start rehabilitation work of the Railway Bridge connecting Rattamral to Raja Akram Shaheed Road as soon as possible.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi Inamullah, Deputy Director Development, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi Mazhar Nadeem, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Madam Munaza Jalil, Divisional Engineer Railway Sohail Javed, Senior Engineer Rafaqat Gondal, Chief Engineer RCB Attiqur Rehman and representative of MPA Raja Basharat, Raja Naveed attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed several projects including construction work of different roads, the rehabilitation projects of the Rattaamral Railway Bridge and Railway Level crossing on Mushtaq Baig Shaheed Road.

The representative of Raja Basharat informed that Punjab government had released funds for these projects and tenders had also been accepted.