UrduPoint.com

President RCB Directs Authorities To Swiftly Complete Rehabilitation Work Of Rattaamral Railway Bridge

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 07:55 PM

President RCB directs authorities to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge

Station Commander/President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Station Commander/President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete rehabilitation work of Rattaamral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, Brig. Salman Nazar instructed the authorities to start rehabilitation work of the Railway Bridge connecting Rattamral to Raja Akram Shaheed Road as soon as possible.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Rawalpindi Inamullah, Deputy Director Development, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi Mazhar Nadeem, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Madam Munaza Jalil, Divisional Engineer Railway Sohail Javed, Senior Engineer Rafaqat Gondal, Chief Engineer RCB Attiqur Rehman and representative of MPA Raja Basharat, Raja Naveed attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed several projects including construction work of different roads, the rehabilitation projects of the Rattaamral Railway Bridge and Railway Level crossing on Mushtaq Baig Shaheed Road.

The representative of Raja Basharat informed that Punjab government had released funds for these projects and tenders had also been accepted.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Road Rawalpindi Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador called on Ishaq Dar

Saudi ambassador called on Ishaq Dar

4 minutes ago
 Senior Iranian Lawmaker Says Unaware of Abolition ..

Senior Iranian Lawmaker Says Unaware of Abolition of Morality Police

4 minutes ago
 China's Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia for energy-focu ..

China's Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia for energy-focused visit

4 minutes ago
 Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

1 hour ago
 Govt notifies transfer of two officers

Govt notifies transfer of two officers

4 minutes ago
 GBTechive, partners start training session for 34 ..

GBTechive, partners start training session for 34 newly hired Tech-Fellows

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.