President RCB directs for operation against illegal construction, encroachments

President, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar here on Wednesday visited different cantt areas including Allahabad and IJP Road and directed the authorities concerned to launch an operation against illegal construction and encroachments

On the occasion, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Naveed Nawaz, Additional CEO, Mujahid Shah, member of Ward No. 1, Malik Usman and other officials were present.

The President RCB taking notice of illegal construction in residential areas directed the authorities to take strict action against the rules violators.

He also ordered the cantt officers to remove illegal workshops from IJP road, adding, the owners of the workshops should also be brought into the tax net.

He directed that strict action should be taken against encroachments without any discrimination and all possible facilities should be provided to the cantt residents.