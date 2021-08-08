UrduPoint.com

President RCB Visits Different Areas To Inspect Development Works

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Convoy Road, Sher Khan Road, Chungi No. 22 and Kashmir Road and directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Inspecting the development works, he instructed the RCB officers to accelerate the road carpeting work of Sher Khan Road, Chungi No.

22 and other roads of the cantt and no compromise should be made on quality of work.

He directed to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from different areas particularly from all footpaths to facilitate the citizens.

All available resources should be utilized to provide facilities to the cantt residents, he said and warned that negligence on parts of the officials would not be tolerated.

Concerned officers of Engineering Branch of RCB were also present on the occasion.

