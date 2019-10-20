President reached Japan on a five-day visit to attend Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has reached Japan on a five-day visit to attend the Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. The President is undertaking the visit on the invitation of the Japanese government.

During the visit, the President will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan.Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends and partners.

Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products.

Pakistan-Japan cooperative ties have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.Apart from being a key economic partner of Pakistan, Japan has made important contributions in supporting the country's socio-economic development efforts over the years.