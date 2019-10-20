UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Reached Japan On A Five-day Visit To Attend Enthronement Ceremony Of Emperor Naruhito

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

President reached Japan on a five-day visit to attend Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has reached Japan on a five-day visit to attend the Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. The President is undertaking the visit on the invitation of the Japanese government.

During the visit, the President will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan.Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends and partners.

Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products.

Pakistan-Japan cooperative ties have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.Apart from being a key economic partner of Pakistan, Japan has made important contributions in supporting the country's socio-economic development efforts over the years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Visit Japan From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

31 minutes ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

46 minutes ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.