President Reaffirms Commitment To Marine Conservation, Climate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to preserving its maritime ecosystems and coastal areas by tackling critical challenges such as marine pollution and climate change.

President Zardari, in his message on the World Maritime Day being observed on Thursday (Sept 26), emphasized the significance of this year's theme, "Navigating the Future: Safety First."

He highlighted the vital role of enhancing maritime safety and security to promote a more efficient and secure shipping environment, ensuring the smooth flow of seaborne trade.

"The theme calls for proactive strategies to tackle emerging challenges and adopt technological advancements in maritime practices. By embracing these changes, we can improve operational efficiency while also protecting the ocean environment for future generations, allowing them to inherit a vibrant and sustainable marine ecosystem."

The president said the maritime sector was the backbone of global trade contributing to economic growth, creating jobs, and facilitating international cooperation. "Every individual in this industry, from seafarers and engineers to policymakers and environmental advocates, plays a critical part in maintaining our oceans' safety, security, and sustainability.

"

He said as an active member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), "Pakistan remains fully committed to adhering to international regulations and standards that safeguard maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

“Pakistan has acceded to various IMO conventions, including the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships which underscores Pakistan's commitment to environmental protection and the safety of maritime operations. We have taken steps towards implementing these commitments, and we pledge our continued progress in this regard.”

Pakistan, he said, was actively seeking to strengthen its regulatory framework, improve waste management systems, and expand community-driven projects to combat marine pollution.

"Collaboration among government bodies, international organizations, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and local communities is essential to reducing the ecological damage to its marine ecosystems," he stressed.

The president summed up:"As we observe World Maritime Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to improving safety standards, adopting environmentally friendly practices, and supporting the well-being of seafarers, who are often the unsung heroes of international trade.”

