President reaffirms commitment to safeguard minorities' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed the nation's commitment to safeguarding the religious, social, political, and economic rights of minorities in Pakistan.

"We assure all minority groups that Pakistan will continue to protect their rights as well as work for their well-being," the president said in his message on Minorities' Day observed in Pakistan on August 11.

He called upon religious scholars and the media to educate society about the rights of minorities and promote a culture of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity in the country.

He expressed the hope that through society's collective efforts, a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan could be forged, where every individual could thrive and contribute their unique talents to the nation's development.

The president highlighted the distinguished role played by minorities in the nation-building process and appreciated their role in the country's development.

He expressed his pleasure that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

"The Constitution guarantees the political, economic, and social rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs or ethnicity. As Muslims, we find inspiration in the teachings of islam, which emphatically advocate for the protection of minority rights and equality among all people, fostering a spirit of harmony and unity within our diverse society," he remarked.

The president said that Pakistan had consistently made efforts for the welfare and upkeep of minorities, including the reservation of a 5% quota in government jobs, and separate seats for minorities in both houses of the Parliament to encourage their active participation in the political and economic development of the country.

Moreover, steps are being taken to provide grants, financial assistance, and scholarships to individuals and students from minority communities to support them in their educational pursuits, besides preserving their places of worship, he added.

He said the aforesaid steps served as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to fostering an inclusive and representative society in Pakistan.

The president said he had complete confidence that Pakistan's minorities would continue to play their pivotal role in the national development process.

"On this occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to all minority groups in Pakistan, and I am sure that they would continue to contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of our beloved country," he remarked.