President Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Eradicate Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicate corruption by enforcing strict accountability measures and promoting transparency in governance.
Over the years, he said Pakistan had taken significant steps to align with international anti-corruption frameworks, including the UNCAC, and had implemented a robust accountability regime.
In his message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the president said "Today we are commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day to raise awareness about the pervasive and destructive effects of corruption. This day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility of all nations to fight corruption, promote transparency, and uphold accountability".
He highlighted that the observance highlights the commitment of member countries of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), including Pakistan, in their ongoing efforts to eliminate this menace.
"Corruption undermines public trust, drains vital resources, and hampers socio-economic development. However, there is still much to be done, and we must continue to make all efforts to eradicate the habit of corruption from our society," he remarked.
The president pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as the apex anti-corruption agency, played a central role in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases, as well as in raising public awareness about its harmful effects.
"NAB has another vital role in reducing corruption through prevention. Despite NAB's important role, the fight against corruption cannot be won by one agency alone. The challenge is vast, and its complexity requires all organs of the state to make strenuous endeavours to reduce corruption and pay attention to all root causes of corruption", he added.
He said in line with this year's theme of International Anti-Corruption Day "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity", it was essential that every segment of society, particularly youth, civil society, and citizens joined forces to eliminate corruption.
"They must actively participate in anti-corruption efforts, help promote a culture of accountability, and offer suggestions to improve the anti-corruption framework. A change in our collective behaviour is also needed to create a culture, where corruption is no longer tolerated at any level," he added.
He assured that resources intended for public welfare would be used for their rightful purpose and that all citizens benefit from transparent, effective governance. "We should create an environment of integrity and transparency and work for a future in which character-building becomes paramount in our society", he added.
