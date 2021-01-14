President reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

(@fidahassanain)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on the President and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between both countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) President Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith and cultural linkages.

He underlined the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade and further promotion of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said both the countries have a great potential for increasing trade and cultural cooperation. He thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's stance on Nagorno Karabakh. He stated that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan on Kashmir issue at all international fora.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday and planted a sapling there.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Mr.Jeyhun Bayramov at the office.