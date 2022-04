President receives letter from PM Imran regarding caretaker PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday received a letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday received a letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

The prime minister proposed to the president the name of former Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The name of the caretaker prime minister was proposed under Article 224 of the Constitution.