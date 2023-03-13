(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday recommended 10 great books to the citizens for their to-be-read list in the year 2023.

Every year, Dr Alvi since his assumption of the office, recommends worth-reading books that inspires him.

The president, in a video message, urged the nation to promote book reading and spread the message of love for mankind.

The list comprising 10 books includes: 1. The End of History and the Last Man by Francis Fukuyama 2. The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order by Samuel P. Huntington 3.

Journey Into Europe: islam, Immigration, and Identity by Akbar Ahmed 4. The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle Between Faith and Reason by Christopher de Bellaigue 5. Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War by Samuel Moyn 6. Three Presidents and an Aide: Life, Power & politics by Arshad Sami Khan 7. Think Again by Adam Grant 8. hrough Two Doors at Once: The Elegant Experiment That Captures the Enigma of Our Quantum Reality by Anil Ananthaswamy 9. The Illustrated Rumi: A Treasury of Wisdom from the poet of the Soul by Rumi10. Sukhn-e-Iftikhar by Iftikhar Arif