President recommends ECP to hold elections on Nov 6 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) President Arif Alvi on Wednesday set November 6 as the official date for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

This announcement came through a formal letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The decision to set the election date was preceded by a significant meeting earlier in the day, where Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam emphasized the importance of holding the general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies simultaneously. This strategy aims to foster unity among the various federating units and prevent unnecessary financial burdens on the national treasury.

The law minister convened a meeting with provincial counterparts in Islamabad, where discussions revolved around various aspects of the forthcoming general elections. The central theme of these discussions was the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the elections are conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and adherence to democratic principles.

Throughout the meeting, all the attending law ministers underscored the paramount importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring the seamless execution of the electoral process. It was unanimously agreed that the constitution should be interpreted comprehensively, emphasizing that the Election Commission of Pakistan holds the exclusive authority for organizing and announcing the election dates.

The provincial law ministers reemphasized the significance of synchronizing the general elections for both the National and provincial assemblies, reiterating the need for harmony among the federating units and to prevent undue financial strain on the national treasury.

These discussions served as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to upholding the values of free and fair elections, aligning with the principles of democratic governance.