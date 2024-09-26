President Recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz For Late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday recommended the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously on late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his unwavering dedication to democracy, unity and justice.
The president directed the Cabinet Division to initiate the process for the conferment of the award, according to a President House press release.
Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was a distinguished statesman whose life was dedicated to the advancement of democracy and political integrity of Pakistan.
His legacy as a leader of unparalleled integrity, tolerance and democratic values will continue to inspire future generations.
