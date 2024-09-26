Open Menu

President Recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz For Late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz for late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday recommended the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously on late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his unwavering dedication to democracy, unity and justice.

The president directed the Cabinet Division to initiate the process for the conferment of the award, according to a President House press release.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was a distinguished statesman whose life was dedicated to the advancement of democracy and political integrity of Pakistan.

His legacy as a leader of unparalleled integrity, tolerance and democratic values will continue to inspire future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Democracy Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

44 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

1 hour ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

1 hour ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

2 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

19 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

20 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan