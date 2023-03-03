UrduPoint.com

President Refers Back Electricity Regulation Bill To Parliament For Reconsideration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

President refers back electricity regulation bill to parliament for reconsideration

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday sent back the bill of electricity generation to the parliament for reconsideration.

The 'Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution (Amendment) Bill 2022 was referred back to the parliament, the President House said in a statement.

The president sent back the bill on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 75(1) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Parliament Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

17 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

20 minutes ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

46 minutes ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

2 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.