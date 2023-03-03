President refers back electricity regulation bill to parliament for reconsideration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday sent back the bill of electricity generation to the parliament for reconsideration.

The 'Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution (Amendment) Bill 2022 was referred back to the parliament, the President House said in a statement.

The president sent back the bill on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 75(1) of the Constitution.