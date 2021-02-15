UrduPoint.com
President Registers For COVID Vaccine; Vows Not To Break Queue

President registers for COVID vaccine; vows not to break queue

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday registered himself for the COVID-19 vaccination by following the method announced by the government and resolved not to break the queue

On Twitter, the president asked the countrymen to register themselves by sending an SMS containing the Computerized National Identity Card to 1166 a service introduced by the Health Ministry for registration of the people aspiring to be vaccinated.

"See mine below. I am in line and will not break the queue," the president resolved in order to make the vaccination process fair and equitable.

He also shared a screenshot of the response received from the service center.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also said on Twitter that all Pakistanis above the age of 65 could start registration for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

"Send an SMS from any mobile phone with your CNIC to 1166 or visit http://nims.nadra.gov.pk to get registered. Vaccine center and date of appointment will be communicated once vaccine arrives," he said.

