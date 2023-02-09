UrduPoint.com

President Regularizes Appointment Of Three Additional Judges Of Peshawar High Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the regularization of the appointment of three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court.

The additional judges who have been regularized include Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali, the President House said.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution.

More Stories From Pakistan

