ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday reinforced the Government of Pakistan's appeal for international assistance and relief to support the flood affectees.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that recent floods had devastated Pakistan as more than one thousand people had lost their lives with billions of Dollars damages caused to infrastructure.

The president also appealed to the people in the country to donate generously to help support the flood victims.

"Floods have devastated Pakistan. More than 1K lives lost & billions of $s of infrastructure damaged. Our institutions are trying their best to help people & knowing our unique spirit, I am sure that we will open our hearts. Let me reinforce govt's appeal for int. assistance," he posted.