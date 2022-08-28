UrduPoint.com

President Reinforces Appeal For Int'l Assistance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

President reinforces appeal for int'l assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday reinforced the Government of Pakistan's appeal for international assistance and relief to support the flood affectees.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that recent floods had devastated Pakistan as more than one thousand people had lost their lives with billions of Dollars damages caused to infrastructure.

The president also appealed to the people in the country to donate generously to help support the flood victims.

"Floods have devastated Pakistan. More than 1K lives lost & billions of $s of infrastructure damaged. Our institutions are trying their best to help people & knowing our unique spirit, I am sure that we will open our hearts. Let me reinforce govt's appeal for int. assistance," he posted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Twitter Sunday Government Best Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

8 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

17 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

17 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.