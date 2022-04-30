UrduPoint.com

President Reiterates Commitment To Provide Higher Standard Of Living To Workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to provide an enabling environment and a higher standard of living for all the workers and their families.

"Our belief in the dignity of labour is stronger than ever and we are cognizant that only a prosperous and satisfied workforce can contribute towards the economic development of the country," the president said in a message on the occasion of observance of the Labour Day on May 1.

On this Labour Day, the president said that he on behalf of our nation, paid tribute to the working men and women who had made tremendous sacrifices and contributions to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"This day symbolizes the strength, character, talent and dedication of Pakistani workforce towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world," he added.

The president said the nation owed a debt of gratitude to all the labourers who gave their sweat and blood during Pakistan's development process and helped the country to move on the road to socio-economic development.

"I am glad that Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the welfare of its labour force by providing them health insurance, food, shelter and financial assistance through social protection programmes, and raising the minimum wage," he added.

On the occasion, the president greeted the workers all across Pakistan and prayed for their future well-being and prosperity.

The president opined that as today's world was highly competitive and the only way forward was to have a workforce which was equipped with the latest technical and vocational skills.

Pakistan needed to focus on the skill development of its workforce so as to fully reap the dividends of emerging economic opportunities in the wake of increased regional integration, he stressed.

"We are also aware that much needs to be done and that the endeavour to provide due rights to all workers requires consistent focus and attention," he further stressed.

