ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights at every level of the society.

The president, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations in 1948, reflected the principles, enunciated by islam.

The Constitution of Pakistan, he said also guaranteed fundamental rights to all its citizens and "we remain steadfast in advancing human rights to empower our people."

"Pakistan is cognizant of the importance of protecting the rights of all segments of society, including women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and minorities," he said expressing his firm belief that democracy, peace, freedom, and human rights were intertwined, and protecting people’s rights was indispensable to building a stable and prosperous country.

He said despite challenges, the government was committed to implementing legal, economic, and social frameworks to safeguard human rights and minimise violations.

The president highlighted that Pakistan, in collaboration with provincial governments, UN agencies, and civil society organisations, was working to protect vulnerable communities.

Initiatives like the National Commission for Human Rights, the Women Empowerment Package, the Action Plan for Human Rights, and the Toll-Free Human Rights Helpline (1099) reflect Pakistan’s commitment to protecting human rights, the president said.

He added that Pakistan was also continuously undertaking legal and administrative reforms to fulfil its international obligations and safeguard the rights of people.

"On this International Human Rights Day, we should not forget our brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who have been subjected to the worst forms of state terrorism and are being deprived of their social, political and economic rights," he remarked.

"We also strongly condemn the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel in Gaza and other Occupied Palestinian territories. We urge the international community to take practical measures to end the barbarism of Israel in Palestine," the president added.

The also president pledged to fulfil the shared responsibility to protect and promote human rights to create a society based on equality, justice and human dignity.