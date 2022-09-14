(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that as the world stood in unison to celebrate the 'International Day of Democracy', Pakistan reiterated its resolve to nurture and strengthen democracy in accordance with the Islamic tenets and the vision of the Founder of the Nation.

The president, in his message on the World Democracy Day being observed on September 15, said the Constitution of Pakistan was enshrined with democratic principles and a parliamentary form of government.

"Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty," he quoted a saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The president said the preamble of the constitution, which was a substantive part, stated it clearly that the state should exercise its power and authority through the chosen representatives of the people.

"Pakistan stands firm on the commitment that true democracy is the only way forward for inclusive decision-making and policy formulation, particularly for minorities and vulnerable segments of society," he added.

The president said true representation of people, fairness, equality, social justice and rule of law were at the heart of any democratic nation and Pakistan strove to garner those values through its constitution that guaranteed them.

He said democracy was as much a process as a goal, and only with full participation and support of the international community, democratic institutions, civil society and the people, who were the ultimate stakeholders, the ideals of democracy could be converted into reality and enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.

"The democratic values of public participation in decision-making, human rights, freedom of expression and the principle of holding periodic free and fair elections by universal suffrage are the cornerstone of democracy," he observed.

The president said Pakistan stood in solidarity with all the oppressed people of the world, who were voiceless and could not exercise their democratic right of self-determination, especially the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

