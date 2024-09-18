Open Menu

President Rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday categorically rejected the elections for the Legislative Assembly of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), asserting that the polls were no substitute for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

President Zardari, talking to a delegation of migrants from the IIOJK residing in Pakistan since 1989 led by Uzair Ahmed Ghazali at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, emphasised that such elections were unacceptable to the people of Kashmir and called upon the international community to hold the Modi government accountable for ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He further urged the need to take concrete steps toward conducting a plebiscite in line with relevant the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Welcoming the delegation, the president condemned the Legislative Assembly elections in the IIOJK, terming them part of India’s broader strategy to consolidate its illegal occupation of the region.

He highlighted that such measures could neither legitimize India’s occupation nor suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He stated that India was trying to alter the demographic structure of the IIOJK by turning the Kashmiri Muslims into a minority and transforming them into a disempowered community in their own land.

President Zardari said that Pakistan greatly valued the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their rights and would continue to stand in solidarity with them.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their right to self-determination.

The delegation apprised the president about the atrocities being committed by the Modi regime in the IIOJK. It was highlighted that the entire Kashmiri leadership had been imprisoned to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The delegation also apprised the president about the issues of the refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The president underscored that a protest should be lodged over the illegal steps and atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan was committed to the socio-economic uplift of refugees and resolving their issues.

He assured the delegation that the AJK Government would be asked to enhance subsistence allowance as well as provide other relief measures to the Kashmiri refugees.

He further assured that Pakistan’s social safety net would be extended to include 8,000 migrant families under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The delegation thanked the president for Pakistan’s continued moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people.

They also commended the efforts and role of Pakistan Peoples Chairman Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who strongly advocated the cause of the people of IIOJK at various fora during his tenure as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Protest United Nations Minority Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Muslim From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

37 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

43 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

54 minutes ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

1 hour ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

6 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

6 hours ago
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan