UrduPoint.com

President Rejects Mercy Pleas Of Five Death Row Convicts Involved In Brutal Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

President rejects mercy pleas of five death row convicts involved in brutal crimes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy petitions of five prisoners who had been given death sentences after the charges of brutal crimes were proved against them.

The media wing of the President House on Wednesday said that President Alvi rejected the mercy petitions of Muhammad Shaban s/o Muhammad Anwar (rape and murder of a three-year-old girl), Muhammad Imran s/o Faqir Muhammad (murder of wife and two daughters with a butcher's knife over domestic dispute), Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Asghar Ali (murder of eight family members including parents and six siblings) and Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Akram (murder of two persons over minor dispute).

The president rejected the petitions under Article 45 of the Constitution that provides that the President shall have the power to grant pardon, reprieve, and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal, or other authority.

Related Topics

Murder Wife Family Media Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

45 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

12 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.