President Rejects PM's Advice To Remove Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:04 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema could not be removed without his approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema could not be removed without his approval.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated that "the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President".

The president wrote that the incumbent governor could not be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here said.

He stated that it was his duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

Highlighting the constitutional role of the Governor of Punjab, the president said the governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly, questions regarding the validity of the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, and shifting of loyalties.

Rejecting the advice of the prime minister, the president stated he was convinced that the removal of the governor would be unfair and against the norms of justice.

The president emphasized it was essential that the incumbent governor should continue to stay to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system where members are not coerced or bought to bring about an illegitimate change and Article 63A of the Constitution specifically discouraged such activities.

The president further highlighted that he was committed to stand by the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan in these difficult times and strongly rejected the advice of the Prime Minister to remove the Governor Punjab.

