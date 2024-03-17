President Rejects Workplace Harassment Case Against FCE Professor
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The President of Pakistan has rejected the appeal filed by Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training (MOFE&PT), challenging the order issued by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment.
This decision comes in the wake of a contentious case involving allegations of harassment against Dr. Samia Dogar, a former director at the Federal College of Education (FCE).
Earlier on December 8, 2023, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment issued a final order directing the Ministry of Education and Professional Training to reinstate Dr. Samia Dogar to her previous position as a Professor (BS-20).
This decision followed an appeal filed by Dr. Samia against Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary under the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010. Key concerns were raised by the Ombudsman regarding the initial inquiry committee's proceedings, highlighting serious violations of Dr.
Samia Dogar's due process rights.
These included the absence of cross-examination of witnesses and the failure to examine crucial evidence such as a video recording of a Zoom call.Consequently, the Ombudsman set aside the initial inquiry committee's report and directed the Ministry of Education to reinstate Dr. Samia and conduct a fresh inquiry into the harassment complaint.
The Education Ministry was given a strict deadline to provide its findings within 30 days.
Meanwhile, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, contested the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment and filed a representation with the president of Pakistan.
However, after due consideration, the President upheld the decision, refusing Waseem Ajmal's appeal.
A Professor at FCE, on the condition of anonymity told media persons, “President’s decision marks a significant step towards addressing harassment in the workplace and ensuring accountability at all levels of governance.”
