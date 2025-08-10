President Renews Pledge To Empower Minority Communities; Promote Interfaith Harmony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has renewed the national resolve to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities.
He reiterated that they would continue their efforts to promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan
In a message on the occasion of Minorities Day on Sunday, being observed on August 11, he said on this Day, they reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding and advancing the rights of minorities.
“This day reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where every citizen lives in equality, harmony, and mutual respect,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president said that the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or colour.
It safeguarded the legitimate interests of minorities, ensuring their political, economic, religious, social, and cultural rights.
“Pakistan stands resolutely against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and religious intolerance. We remain determined to build a society free from prejudice—one that embraces diversity as a strength and is anchored in mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and shared progress,” he further stressed.
President Zardari said the Day was also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of the minority communities to nation-building. They had served the country with dedication in the armed forces, judiciary, civil services, education and healthcare. Their patriotism and service remained a source of pride for the entire nation, he added.
The president noted that Pakistan had taken a number of measures for the welfare and empowerment of minorities. These include the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, allocation of Minorities Welfare Fund, restoration and preservation of places of worship and provision of scholarships and financial assistance to minority students.
“In 2009, during my first tenure as President of Pakistan, the government declared 11th August as Minorities Day to reaffirm our national commitment to equality, inclusion, and the recognition of minority rights. We continue to promote interfaith dialogue and ensure meaningful participation of minorities in every sphere of national life,” he added.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President renews pledge to empower minority communities; promote interfaith harmony6 minutes ago
-
“Marka-e-Haq” Independence Day sports events continue with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Session held to increase mango cultivation16 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 320kg tainted spices in Multan16 minutes ago
-
PERA force conducts flag march, announces crackdown on inflation, hoarding, encroachments16 minutes ago
-
Four clinics sealed26 minutes ago
-
PHA gears up to celebrate Independence day, Marka-e-Haq with full zeal26 minutes ago
-
LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals26 minutes ago
-
Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day event held at DHO Jamshoro36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shines with 2 Gold, 2 Silver medals at Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Champions ..36 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary36 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit46 minutes ago