President Returns NA (Amendment) Bill 2023 To Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

President returns NA (Amendment) Bill 2023 to parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023 to parliament for reconsideration after observing that the amendments brought earlier in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 were sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

The president sent back the piece of legislation, in terms of clause (1) (b) of the Article 75 of the Constitution, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The president said that this aspect of the legislation was neither referred to in the bill nor in the prime minister's advice.

He observed that without considering the implications of a pending matter, further amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 should be reconsidered.

Earlier, the prime minister had sent advice seeking assent of the president over the said bill.

