President returns SC (Practice and Procedure) Bill for reconsideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the Parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution.

The president observed that the Bill 'prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the Parliament and can be assailed as a colourable legislation'.

He said that he thought it fit and proper to return the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of Law), President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president returned it for consideration of certain aspects of the bill.