UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Reviews Precautionary Arrangements At Bara Kahu Mosques

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

President reviews precautionary arrangements at Bara Kahu mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday visited a number of mosques in Bara Kahu area and reviewed the precautionary measures during prayers and Taraweeh.

The president along with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, visited Masjid Anwar -e- Madina Ahmed town, Jamia masjid Ghousia Simly Dam road, Begum Masjid Bara Kahu and Jamia Masjid Shama -e -Risalat, a press release said.

On the occasion, the president stressed upon the administrations of mosques to ensure implementation of preventive measures, contained in 20-point guidelines, which were must to control spread of coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Dam Sunday Capital Development Authority Mosque Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission In ..

36 minutes ago

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Foundation issues its 5th report on l ..

1 hour ago

Private sector companies contribute to the Communi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority develops in-house Di ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses the legal impacts of COVID ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.