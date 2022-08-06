President Rotary International positive Pakistan to soon be a polio-free country

President Rotary International Jennifer Jones hopes that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country, saying Rotary was committed to keep contributing until the world becomes safe and secure from this disease

"Rotary's PolioPlus investment in Pakistan for polio eradication is US$353.8 million and overall it's global contribution has been around US$2.5 billion. Rotary is committed to keep contributing until the world becomes polio free," she said during a discussion with media persons here at a local hotel on Saturday.

She also thanked the government of Pakistan, media and civil society for supporting the Eradication of Polio program and hoped that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country.

Director of Rotary International (RI) Mohammad Faiz Kidwai, Trustee of Rotary Foundation Aziz Memon, District Governor Adnan Rohaila and Media Coordinator Imran Gaznavi were also present on the occasion.

Jennifer, who was the Founder and President of Media Street Productions Inc., an award-winning media company in Ontario, said Rotary was working in more than 200 countries of the world. "RI's 1.4 million members are constantly striving to improve the lives of their communities and the people of the country." She said Rotary was dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world. "Rotarians all over the world are involved to undertake projects in seven areas of focus which includes peace-building and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; community economic development and environmental sustainability & climate change.

" Jennifer, while appreciating the performance of Rotary in Pakistan on the occasion of natural disasters, said whether its earthquake situation or flood disaster, Rotary has always stepped forward and played a full role in providing immediate relief to the victims and their rehabilitation.

"Rotary Pakistan has distributed around 25000 shelter boxes/tents donated by Rotary in UK. 'Rotary Jo Goth' was the best project for the rehabilitation of the victims of earth quick in Pakistan, in which 160 houses alongwith a sustainable infra structure was built and given to the underprivileged and homeless victims with ownership rights." Jennifer, who uses her voice to raise hundreds of millions of Dollars to eradicate disease, support peace and provide clean water and sanitation in developing areas of the world, appreciated Rotarys role towards Total Literacy and Quality Education where almost each of the 500 clubs in Pakistan were involved to eliminate illiteracy from Pakistan.

She was also appreciative of the 2500 congenital heart surgeries jointly undertaken for children in Pakistan and India.

"The project of artificial limbs under Rotary in Pakistan is also performing significant services. Under this project, disabled people are enabled to play an active role in the society. Similarly, Rotary is also doing significant services in the field of education," she said.

She said Rotary has rendered valuable services in Pakistan. "Now it is time to start new welfare projects with new commitment from the platform of Rotary in Pakistan," she said.

