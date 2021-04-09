President Saddened Over Demise Of Prince Philip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:17 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
"Deeply saddened on the passing away of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
In his demise, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend," the president said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Her Majesty, the Queen, the Royal family, and people of the United Kingdom," he added.