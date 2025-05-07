President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Yasir Qayyum holds rally to support armed forces

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Yasir Qayyum said Pakistan has once again demonstrated its readiness and capability to respond decisively to any form of aggression

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Yasir Qayyum said Pakistan has once again demonstrated its readiness and capability to respond decisively to any form of aggression.

Addressing a rally, organised by the SCCI in support of the Pakistan Army, he said on May 7, the Pakistani armed forces delivered a powerful and timely response to thwart India’s aggressive intentions, providing clear proof to the world of Pakistan's resolve in defending its sovereignty.

“The rally is a clear message from the business community of Sargodha that we stand united with our armed forces and government,” said Khawaja. “Sargodha’s brave citizens have historically responded to Indian provocations with strength and resilience, and we will continue to do so in the future.

He stated that any hostile act against Pakistan would be met with a firm and united response. “Those who cast an evil eye on our country will face the consequences,” he declared.

The rally, attended by a large number of citizens and Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, and Vice President Dr. Hassan Kharl and others members, echoed with patriotic chants of “Long live Pakistan Army” and “Pakistan Zindabad.”

It concluded at Club Chowk, where citizens showered participants with flower petals and praised the Chamber's initiative to express solidarity with the military during a time of heightened tensions.