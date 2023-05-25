President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq resigns

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq has tendered his resignation from his post as executive committee member

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq has tendered his resignation from his post as executive committee member.

Citing reasons for resignation in a letter issued to Secretary SCCI, Muhammad Ishaq said that he wanted to introduce reforms for betterment but some stakeholders hindered his efforts and initiatives.

"I am confident that my departure would serve as a wake-up call that hinders progress and positive change", he said in the letter.