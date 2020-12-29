President says govt is trying to uplift living standards of special persons

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi said the government was striving to uplift living standard of special persons across Pakistan.

Addressing a distribution ceremony of wheelchairs among special persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, President Arif Alvi said the present government under the Ehsaas programme is providing financial assistance to the special persons on monthly basis which is receiving international appreciation.

One hundred wheelchairs were distributed by an Azerbaijan NGO on the occasion.

Dr Arif Alvi said the Chairman Capital Development Authority has assured that walking facilities for such people will be established on all footpaths of Islamabad till March next year.

Speaking during the ceremony, Azerbaijan Ambassador to Islamabad Ali Alizada said his country attaches great importance to the existing ties between the two countries.

He thanked the President and organizers for their unmatched support.