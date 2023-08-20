Open Menu

President Says He Did Not Sign Official Secrets, Army Amendments Bills

President says he did not sign Official Secrets, Army Amendments Bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the president said that he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

"I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command," the president added.

He further posted, "As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected."

