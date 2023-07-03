President says he held good meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that he held good meetings with Bangladesh President Shahabuddin in Makkah, Mina and Madina.

On his Twitter handle, the president posted twin pictures and informed that in white was his childhood friend Salman Rehman, who is now a Member of Parliament, Minister and Advisor in Bangladesh.

"We met after 60 years (yrs). Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he further added.

The president has been in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.