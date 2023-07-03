Open Menu

President Says He Held Good Meetings With His Bangladeshi Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

President says he held good meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that he held good meetings with Bangladesh President Shahabuddin in Makkah, Mina and Madina.

On his Twitter handle, the president posted twin pictures and informed that in white was his childhood friend Salman Rehman, who is now a Member of Parliament, Minister and Advisor in Bangladesh.

"We met after 60 years (yrs). Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he further added.

The president has been in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Hajj Parliament Twitter Makkah Saudi Arabia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

28 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

58 minutes ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

13 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

16 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan