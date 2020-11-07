UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Says He Is Carrying His Duties According To Constitution

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

President says he is carrying his duties according to constitution

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said that he was carrying his duties as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said that he was carrying his duties as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

However, he said, holding a dialogue with the opposition parties was a prerogative of the prime minister.

In a private tv programme, the president said the prime minister decided the political issues as per his political acumen.

To a query, the president observed that further steps should be taken to control food inflation.

"In my view, government has to focus on food inflation," he added.

Dr Alvi further said that during initial months of the government, the prime minister made strenuous efforts to overcome severe financial challenges.

To another question, he said all parties should be united for the country.

The President opined that the government did not pass on burden of circular debt to public and continued with subsidies.

The president said efforts were made to strengthen economy.

The traders and businessmen of Lahore and Karachi were unanimous in their views that government had fulfilled all it's commitment.

The construction sector was given a package even in Covid-19 pandemic so that economy could move on, he said.

Responding to another question, president Alvi said India was playing a spoiler's role in the region including in Afghanistan.

India has hegemonic designs and it had started skirmishes with China, he said.

He said a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was must for Pakistan and the region.

Pakistan could help in rebuilding Afghanistan, he added.

The president expressed confidence that issue of Karachi islands would be resolved among all stakeholders amicably.

\867

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Prime Minister China TV All Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

MoCD to hold panel discussions on social work futu ..

16 minutes ago

Jordan records 45 deaths, 3,554 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

CNN, AP, NBC Project That Biden Won Presidential E ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Claims He Won US Presidential Election by La ..

2 minutes ago

Price hike, unemployment only challenges for gover ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases rise by 742 to 131,20 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.