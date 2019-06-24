UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Says His Office To Continue To Play Its Constitutional Role For Social Change

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

President says his office to continue to play its constitutional role for social change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that his office would continue to play its constitutional role for social change in the country.

The President expressed his strong resolve to continue his efforts to create awareness on the most vital social issues such as malnutrition, infant mortality, population growth, and women's right to inheritance and he has taken all concerned stakeholders on board in this regard, he added.  The President said this while talking to a delegation of CPNE Standing Committee who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr.  Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.  The President stated that media had a very important role to play in bringing about social change in any society.

Appreciating the role of the media in general and print media in particular, he warned that all the media stakeholders should be extra careful while confronting with the challenges of fake news, which, he added, was an old phenomenon, but could have disastrous consequences.

He further said that in recent years, the fake news milling had gained momentum and blurred the accuracy of news space.  The President said that unless a nation was equipped with modern concepts and technologies, including the emerging concept of artificial intelligence, dream of becoming a progressive and developed country would remain a far dream.

He thanked CPNE for their support for his initiative on artificial intelligence which, he added had gained a big success in Karachi and now had been recently launched in Islamabad and Faisalabad.   The President said that Pakistan would support peace process in Afghanistan and actively contribute for its rebuilding.  The President said that unless a nation was equipped with modern econcepts and technologies including the emerging concept of artificial intelligence, dream of becoming a progressive and developed country would not be fulfilled.

Earlier SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the guidance and the patronage of the President Dr. Arif Alvi has always been very encouraging for the development of media in Pakistan.

She also assured the media community of support from the Government for responsible journalism in the country. President CPNE, Arif Nizami, expressed the gratitude of media community to President Dr. Arif Alvi for his constant support to the media community in the country.

He further said that it was the responsibility of the media community to fact-check news for accuracy before disseminating it to curb the trend of fake news.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Faisalabad Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Media All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

41 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

56 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.