President Says It Was Honour To Confer Nishan-i-Pakistan Award On Geelani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that it was an honour to present Nishan-i-Pakistan award to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life long struggle for the rights of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On his twitter account, the president further posted "A tribute through him also to the people of IIOJK. I wish I could have done it in person".

On Pakistan's 74th Independence Day, the president had conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan, Pakistan's highest civil award, on noted Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani in a ceremony at the Aiwan e Sadr to recognize his decades-old struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

