President Says Not A 'broker', But Put In Effort To Bring People Closer

Published October 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday denied "brokering" any deal in the political scenario, however, said he always tried in his own capacity to "bring people closer".

"I am not a broker. I only make efforts to bring people closer," he said in response to a question during an interactive session with journalists, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Asked if he played any role in mending ties between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan with top government officials, the president said, "Even in conflict within a family, people contribute on their part to sort things out.

This is never an easy job".

On prospects of the success of his efforts, the president said he could not predict the results, however, added that "the efforts must be carried on".

Sought his opinion on the expected unrest in the country over the proposed public call by Imran Khan, he said, "I will not give any explanation to his statements (in this regard)".

