President says the world is in grip of inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf remained stood with the people of the province and making all out efforts to address their issues. The PTI has deep roots among the masses and after 2023, the party will form the government in the province, he added.

The Governor said that the Federal government is providing soft loans to youth of the country so that they could start their own business and improve their living standard. The government would guide them in this regard, he said and emphasized the need of establishing the desk of "Kamyab Jawan Programme" in Mirpurkhas so that the people of the areas could be facilitated from this programme.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh while speaking on the occasion lamented the role of the rulers of Sindh government and said that they involved in destabilizing the federation by misusing the 18th Amendment only to safeguard their goals.

He said that Sindh province had played vital role for creation of Pakistan and the people of the province had welcome millions of the people but at present they have been deprived of their due rights because of the policies of the PPP provincial government.

He was critical over the policies of the provincial PPP government adding that all such policies of the federal government which could provide relief to the people of Sindh are being opposed by the provincial government. The provincial government has failed to control law and order situation and people of the province have been deprived of their basic rights of health and education, he said and added that lawlessness is on rise even Charas is being recovered from Police vehicles.

He said the MPAs of the ruling government of Sindh are involved in murder of innocent people while the growers facing numerous issues and suffering losses. The people of the province are looking towards the federal government for resolving of their issues, he said and appealed to the President to play his due role in this regard.

Among others, PTI leader of Mirpurkhas Region Akbar Palli and President PTI Mirpurkhas district Aftab Qureshi also addressed and highlighted the problems being faced by the people of the area.