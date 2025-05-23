President SCBAP attends China-S.Asia Law Training Program

Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), is currently in China at the invitation of the China National Institute of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CNISCO) to attend the 9th China-South Asia Legal Training Program at Shanghai University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), is currently in China at the invitation of the China National Institute of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CNISCO) to attend the 9th China-South Asia Legal Training Program at Shanghai University.

Besides Pakistan, participants from India, Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Srilanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan and other countries are attending the conference.

The opening ceremony was held at Shanghai University. President SCBAP was the second speaker to deliver his address, following a Russian speaker.

Proceedings of the conference were chaired by President, China Law Society (CLE) Mr. Jing Han Chao.

In his address, President Chao expressed his great privilege and honor in representing Pakistan and its legal community

at such a prestigious global forum.

He described the event as an opportunity for all participants to understand diverse legal systems and exchange best practices. He encouraged everyone to engage fully in the conference and to implement valuable insights into their own legal frameworks.

Mr Chao emphasized upon the crucial role of the rule of law in establishing peaceful societies . He advocated for an unbiased approach that respects individual beliefs, asserting that adherence to the rule of law must be consistent and should not exclude anyone based on race, religion, or gender.

He said that adherence to the rule of law must transcend beyond borders. He referenced various international covenants, all of which highlight the importance of the rule of law. He also highlighted the importance of upholding important tenets such as the independence of the judiciary, the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression, respect for constitutionalism, a democratic framework, a solid understanding of the law, and the protection of human rights.

President Chao also recognized the importance of swift and effective administration of justice, terming it essential for fostering public trust in the rule of law.

He said that when justice is accessible and timely, individuals are more likely to recognize its significance, further citing that this commitment to justice must be applied uniformly to achieve global adherence to the rule of law,

He reaffirmed the strong friendship between China and Pakistan. He praised the development and growth across all the sectors, defeating poverty.

Mr Chao said that China and Pakistan are ironclad brothers and expressed his gratitude for the support of Chinese government and people of China in all testing time, extended his best wishes for the successful conclusion of the event, along with its agendas and objectives.