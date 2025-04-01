Open Menu

President SCBAP Calls On Chairman National Party Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) In his effort to unite all national political parties particularly from Balochistan regarding the current situation in the province, Mr Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), along with Mr Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, Vice President Balochistan, had a productive meeting today with Dr Abdul Malik, a prominent political leader and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chairman National Party. At the occasion, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi was also present.

The meeting covered extensive discussions aimed at formulating long-term solutions to the issues facing Balochistan.

Both sides agreed that, while border management and equitable distribution of resources are critical provincial issues, they cannot take precedence over public safety and the tranquility of the citizens of Balochistan.

There was a shared concern about the lack of seriousness from other mainstream political parties regarding the issues in Balochistan. They emphasized that any narrow or tunnel-vision approach to these matters would ultimately lead to a dead end.

They stressed that the only viable solutions for Balochistan's challenges lie within democratic frameworks and a political approach.

