President SCBAP Calls On JUI-F Chief
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM
In an effort to build a broad-based national consensus on the situation in Balochistan, and as part of his ongoing meetings with national leaders on the issue, President The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held a meeting today with the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.
The Provincial Ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay, and the Opposition Leader of the Provincial Assembly, Mr. Mir Younas Aziz Zehri, were also present on the occasion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In an effort to build a broad-based national consensus on the situation in Balochistan, and as part of his ongoing meetings with national leaders on the issue, President The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held a meeting today with the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.
The Provincial Ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay, and the Opposition Leader of the Provincial Assembly, Mr. Mir Younas Aziz Zehri, were also present on the occasion.
President SCBAP was accompanied by Mir Atta Ullah Langove, President High Court Bar Association, Balochistan.
The meeting took place at the residence of Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay.
The discussion centered on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province which has led to wider unrest, an increase in insurgent activities, and road closures that have directly impacted the daily lives of ordinary citizens.
President SCBAP urged the JUI-F Ameer, as a national leader, to take an active role in uniting all political and national leaders of Balochistan on a single platform to find a long-term solution to the province’s issues, thereby restoring peace and stability for the public.
The JUI-F Ameer also expressed deep concern over the current law and order situation in both Balochistan and the country as a whole. He assured his full cooperation in resolving the disputes and committed to playing his role in restoring peace, progress, and development in Balochistan.
To this end, the JUI-F Ameer directed party leaders, particularly in Balochistan, to submit a detailed report on the current situation and their assessments. This would help in formulating a peace restoration plan, which will be pursued after the Eid holidays. Both sides agreed that the only viable solution to Balochistan’s issues lies in a democratic approach.
In the end, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the recent unrest and agreed to continue such consultative meetings until the situation in Balochistan is fully resolved.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA8 minutes ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week8 minutes ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth8 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room4 minutes ago
-
MD PBM emphasizes media's role in poverty alleviation and social welfare4 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on JUI-F Chief4 minutes ago
-
SSUET to collaborate with Consumers Association in field of Food & Technology4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing groom4 minutes ago