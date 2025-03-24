Open Menu

President SCBAP Calls On JUI-F Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM

President SCBAP calls on JUI-F Chief

In an effort to build a broad-based national consensus on the situation in Balochistan, and as part of his ongoing meetings with national leaders on the issue, President The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held a meeting today with the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The Provincial Ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay, and the Opposition Leader of the Provincial Assembly, Mr. Mir Younas Aziz Zehri, were also present on the occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In an effort to build a broad-based national consensus on the situation in Balochistan, and as part of his ongoing meetings with national leaders on the issue, President The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held a meeting today with the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The Provincial Ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay, and the Opposition Leader of the Provincial Assembly, Mr. Mir Younas Aziz Zehri, were also present on the occasion.

President SCBAP was accompanied by Mir Atta Ullah Langove, President High Court Bar Association, Balochistan.

The meeting took place at the residence of Senator Maulana Abdul Wasiay.

The discussion centered on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province which has led to wider unrest, an increase in insurgent activities, and road closures that have directly impacted the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

President SCBAP urged the JUI-F Ameer, as a national leader, to take an active role in uniting all political and national leaders of Balochistan on a single platform to find a long-term solution to the province’s issues, thereby restoring peace and stability for the public.

The JUI-F Ameer also expressed deep concern over the current law and order situation in both Balochistan and the country as a whole. He assured his full cooperation in resolving the disputes and committed to playing his role in restoring peace, progress, and development in Balochistan.

To this end, the JUI-F Ameer directed party leaders, particularly in Balochistan, to submit a detailed report on the current situation and their assessments. This would help in formulating a peace restoration plan, which will be pursued after the Eid holidays. Both sides agreed that the only viable solution to Balochistan’s issues lies in a democratic approach.

In the end, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the recent unrest and agreed to continue such consultative meetings until the situation in Balochistan is fully resolved.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to s ..

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..

10 minutes ago
 ?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at Chi ..

?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE ..

Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident

Four killed, one injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

8 minutes ago
 IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

8 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque i ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

8 minutes ago
 PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjee ..

PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel

8 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

8 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial ..

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan