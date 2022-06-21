President SCCI calls on DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by President Shoaib Ahmed Basra, called on District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh here in his office on Tuesday.

Senior Vice President Makhdoom Zafar Iqbal,Vice President Hassan Yousuf, former President Malik Asif Amir and Chairman Sub Committee Sohail Alpa were included in the delegation.

The DPO while presiding over the meeting said that the police was utilizing all possible resources for the provision of best security facilities to the people,adding that the focus was placed on community policing to curb crime.

He said business community was the back bone of the economy of the state and the police was taking steps to address issues related to them.

President SCCI said that all possible cooperation would be extended to the police to curb crime in the city.