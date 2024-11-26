President SCCI For Practical Steps To Encourage Handicraft Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum
said on Tuesday that Sargodha region had great potential in salt reserves with robust
handicraft industries for which the government support was vital to tap the resources.
Talking to APP, he said that he had already briefed to Federal Minister of Commerce
Jam Kamal Khan and highlighted the potential of Sargodha and requested him for support
to their export promotion.
The SCCI President further said that currently, Sargodha exports approximately 2,700
containers of salt and handicrafts annually, which was not enough as per capability.
He said that he had suggested to high-ups for the establishment of dedicated display
of Pakistani products in Pakistani embassies for Sargodha’s salt and handicraft products
across the global as this initiative would not only enhance their global profile but also
attract new buyers and investments.
He said that Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, had appreciated SCCI’s
proposal and assured his full support for the export promotion of salt and wooden handicraft
and had issued necessary orders to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
The commerce minister had also directed the TDAP to collaborate with the SCCI team
for ensuring these industries gain the global recognition they deserve, he added.
Recent Stories
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held12 seconds ago
-
DC for measures to implement labour laws10 minutes ago
-
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes13 minutes ago
-
Three killed, six injured in Neelum Valley Jeep crash50 minutes ago
-
Two killed due to generator smoke in Bahawalpur50 minutes ago
-
Woman killed,six injured in a road mishap50 minutes ago
-
PPPP SG expresses grief over Srinagar Highway tragedy1 hour ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Weather change causes viral infections in northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
PFA teams inspects food outlets, impose fine for substandard food items1 hour ago
-
Rise of Hindutva terrorism poses grave threat to India’s minorities1 hour ago
-
NA speaker expresses solidarity with families of slain Rangers, police personnel2 hours ago