President SCCI for practical steps to encourage handicraft industry

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum

said on Tuesday that Sargodha region had great potential in salt reserves with robust

handicraft industries for which the government support was vital to tap the resources.

Talking to APP, he said that he had already briefed to Federal Minister of Commerce

Jam Kamal Khan and highlighted the potential of Sargodha and requested him for support

to their export promotion.

The SCCI President further said that currently, Sargodha exports approximately 2,700

containers of salt and handicrafts annually, which was not enough as per capability.

He said that he had suggested to high-ups for the establishment of dedicated display

of Pakistani products in Pakistani embassies for Sargodha’s salt and handicraft products

across the global as this initiative would not only enhance their global profile but also

attract new buyers and investments.

He said that Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, had appreciated SCCI’s

proposal and assured his full support for the export promotion of salt and wooden handicraft

and had issued necessary orders to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The commerce minister had also directed the TDAP to collaborate with the SCCI team

for ensuring these industries gain the global recognition they deserve, he added.