President SCCI Visits Camps In Sambrial, Chaprar, Zafarwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq and President
Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Khalil with their office bearers
visited the Emergency Relief Camps established by Pakistan Army and Alkhidmat Foundation
in Sambrial, Chaprar, and Zafarwal.
They were briefed on damages faced by the affected communities and assured full support of
the Sialkot business community for relief efforts.
During the visit, food rations were also distributed to 400 deserving families through the Pakistan Army and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
