President SCCI Visits National Security And War Course At NDU Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik addressed the participants in the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.

During the session, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik shared Sialkot’s inspiring journey from a local hub to a global leader in sports goods, surgical instruments and leather products.

Malik highlighted the innovative projects led by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including the Sialkot Dry Port, Sialkot International Airport, and transformative CSR initiatives that continue to uplift the community.

A special thanks to NDU for hosting this insightful session and providing a platform to showcase Sialkot’s industrial and social contributions to such a distinguished audience.

