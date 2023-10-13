Open Menu

President Sectt's Breast Cancer Awareness Drive Call For Regular Screening To Cut Mortality Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 06:52 PM

The President's Office is continuing with its annual breast cancer awareness this October aimed at promoting regular screening to reduce mortality rate of Pakistani women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The President's Office is continuing with its annual breast cancer awareness this October aimed at promoting regular screening to reduce mortality rate of Pakistani women.

For the past four years, President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi have been working on raising breast cancer awareness.

This year, the awareness campaign focuses on promoting self-examination, early detection and timely treatment for breast cancer.

In collaboration with World Health Organization, the President's Secretariat has developed the informational and educational content in shape of brochures and banners.

The content has been made available at the website of the President's Office at the link: https://president.gov.pk/breast-cancer-awareness-printing-material-2

Breast cancer is a global concern, with Pakistan having the highest rate in Asia, leading to over 40,000 deaths and around 100,000 new cases annually.

According to experts, increasing awareness and promoting regular screenings can reduce mortality and save lives of Pakistani women.

