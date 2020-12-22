UrduPoint.com
President Seeks Media's Role In Mass Awareness On Rights Of Disabled

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the welfare of persons with disabilities a 'major challenge' said all sections of society needed to work at their ends for the facilitation of special people.

The President in his letter addressed to the media organizations called for the need of creating mass awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

Dr Alvi mentioned that about 15 percent of people in the country suffered from various disabilities.

He said the most common issues faced by the special people were lack of opportunities for education, employment and access to public places.

He lauded the government for taking steps to make such individuals financially independent and give access to educational institutions and jobs.

The President said the society could be sensitized about the rights and issues of special people, for which the role of media was important in this regard.

He said media in the country played an exemplary role in creating awareness about breast cancer and coronavirus pandemic through effective campaigns.

Dr Alvi hoped that the media would again show support for the promotion of the rights of special persons.

