President seeks Omani businessmen investment in Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Omani businessmen to invest in Pakistan and benefit from its liberal and investment-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Omani businessmen to invest in Pakistan and benefit from its liberal and investment-friendly policies.

The confidence of foreign investors had considerably increased over the policies of Pakistan, which provided a conducive business environment, he added.

The President was talking to the visiting Omani business delegation, which led by Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eng. Redha Juma Mohamed Ali Al-Saleh called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr He said that Pakistan and Oman enjoyed excellent relations which were rooted deep in common culture, shared history and heritage.

The President underlined the need for increasing trade and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He highlighted that Pakistan offered immense opportunities for investment and, in that regard, had established Special Economic and Technology Zones to attract foreign direct investment.

The President assured the delegation that the government would facilitate and support Omani businessmen to make investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

During the meeting, it was agreed to increase the volume of trade and enhance contacts between the chambers of commerce of the two countries to boost economic relations.

The President also highlighted Pakistan's concerns over human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian security forces.

He thanked the Government of Oman for its support on various issues at regional and international fora and expressed the hope that the visit of Omani business delegation would further strengthen linkages between the business communities of the two brotherly countries.

The Omani delegation reiterated its desire to further improve bilateral cooperation in various fields and emphasized the need for promoting bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and tourism. It would encourage Omani businessmen to invest in Pakistan, they added.

Both sides agreed to increase the volume of trade and promote people-to-people contacts to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.